Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 171 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after acquiring an additional 354,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after acquiring an additional 329,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Celanese by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,158,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,447,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

CE stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.81.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.13.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

