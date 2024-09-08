Mount Lucas Management LP Has $2.23 Million Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,530 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.37% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:REM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 151,016 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

