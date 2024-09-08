Mount Lucas Management LP Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,478,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.75.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.