Mount Lucas Management LP Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,238,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,102,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,914 shares of company stock worth $19,815,248. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.59. The stock had a trading volume of 632,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,298. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.71. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

