Mount Lucas Management LP Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000.

EPU traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. 11,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

