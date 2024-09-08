Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. 17,777,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

