Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 48,116 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,116 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 8,499,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988,143. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 4.33.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

