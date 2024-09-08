Morton Community Bank Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Morton Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPFree Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Morton Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Morton Community Bank owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

