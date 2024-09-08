Morton Community Bank Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Morton Community Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $31,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

