Morton Community Bank Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Morton Community Bank raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,545. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

