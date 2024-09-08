Morton Community Bank Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Morton Community Bank decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $4.20 on Friday, hitting $329.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,938. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

