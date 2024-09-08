Morton Community Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Morton Community Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Morton Community Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. 1,105,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,311. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

