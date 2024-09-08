Morgan Stanley Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $27.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.93.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BASE

Couchbase Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BASE opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $797.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $146,267.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $146,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,027 shares in the company, valued at $563,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock valued at $668,568. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Couchbase by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $4,504,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.