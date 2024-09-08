Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electromed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Electromed by 76.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Electromed by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of Electromed stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,582. Electromed, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $149.32 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

