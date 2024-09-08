Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,203. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.66. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

