Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,093 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises approximately 2.7% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.12. 3,016,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,891. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

