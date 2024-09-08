Moonbeam 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.46 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $140.14 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00042679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,135,878,610 coins and its circulating supply is 898,655,945 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.