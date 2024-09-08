Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Trading Down 1.6%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.39. 7,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 424,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
