Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $170.56 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Monero has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and $52.92 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $170.56 or 0.00315206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,110.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.16 or 0.00554724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00112234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00036616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00081127 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.