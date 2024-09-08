MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. AES makes up about 0.2% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 102.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

AES Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

