Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.88 and last traded at $30.95. Approximately 59,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 64,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

