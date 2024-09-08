Mina (MINA) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $465.80 million and $11.40 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,184,830,126 coins and its circulating supply is 1,154,791,132 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,184,655,230.8400393 with 1,154,480,506.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.40738085 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $9,750,792.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

