Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $187.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.03.

MAA opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $165.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average is $138.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $3,194,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

