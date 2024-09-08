M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 222.50 ($2.93).

M&G Stock Performance

M&G Cuts Dividend

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.71) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,718.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 188.65 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.17).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 6.60 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,666.67%.

Insider Activity at M&G

In other news, insider Edward Braham acquired 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £50,184 ($65,988.17). 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

