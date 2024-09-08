Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 92,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.