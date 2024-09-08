Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Trading 172.7% Higher

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 172.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 3,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 72,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

