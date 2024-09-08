Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 78.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

MPW stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

