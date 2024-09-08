Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Trimmed by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

MA opened at $476.12 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.65. The company has a market cap of $442.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total transaction of $50,607,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,446,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,849,929,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,284,982. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

