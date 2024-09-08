Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 5.0 %

Marin Software stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

