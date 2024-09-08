Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 5.0 %

Marin Software stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

About Marin Software

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.