Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) is Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,088 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up 3.9% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $42,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.86%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

