Manta Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $239.72 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Manta Network token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Manta Network has a total market cap of $239.72 million and $14.24 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,589,205 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 373,589,205.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.64714535 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $9,885,253.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

