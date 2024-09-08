MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

