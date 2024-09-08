MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3,269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 150,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145,715 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 9,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.