MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,626,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

J opened at $141.91 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average of $144.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

