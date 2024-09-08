MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,995,000 after buying an additional 273,658 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 150,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $107.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average is $101.32.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

