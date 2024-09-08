MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 310.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $56,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.