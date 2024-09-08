MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,991,000 after acquiring an additional 673,243 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,559,000 after buying an additional 834,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after buying an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,503,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,773,000 after acquiring an additional 632,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.