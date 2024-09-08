MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.