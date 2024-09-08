MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $345.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $347.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.