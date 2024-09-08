MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $3,724,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $15,187,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Equinix by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $876.71.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $817.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $800.75 and a 200 day moving average of $794.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,472 shares of company stock worth $6,154,812. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

