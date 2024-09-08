Magnolia Group LLC Sells 312,975 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Magnolia Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312,975 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises 9.1% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Ally Financial worth $59,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,049,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

