Lynch & Associates IN Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after buying an additional 636,013 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after buying an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $197.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

