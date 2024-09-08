Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

ITW opened at $243.60 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.17%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.