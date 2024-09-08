Lynch & Associates IN Has $281,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FREL stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

