Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,162,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $262,844,000 after buying an additional 573,072 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $249.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.55 and a 200-day moving average of $239.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

