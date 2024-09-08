Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 631 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 345.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 168,173 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $847,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,185,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $23.54 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

