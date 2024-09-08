Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.551 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 3.9 %

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$25.86 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$28.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market cap of C$6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.5546059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

