LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,108,650 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 102,887 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $238,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,918. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.99.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

