LSV Asset Management Sells 29,100 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.23% of The Cigna Group worth $214,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morton Community Bank raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 12,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 4,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.49. 2,363,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

