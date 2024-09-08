LSV Asset Management Sells 193,600 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,273,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $159,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MetLife by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after buying an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 3.3 %

MET traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.08. 4,991,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

